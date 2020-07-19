Actress Neha Dhupia has captured daughter Mehrs rainy day out, and the fun that her little one had.

The actress took to Instagram to share cute clips of Mehr as she turned 20 months old.

“Our little storm … #20monthsold today we love you our naughtooooo @mehrdhupiabedi,” Neha wrote along with the clips.

In one video, Mehr looks cute in a raincoat while walking in the rain. She can be seen holding an umbrella, playing with it and enjoying the monsoon. Neha can be heard singing “Rain rain go away” in the video.

Recently, Neha shared that motherhood taught her what selflessness is, and also the meaning of selfless love.

“It taught me what selflessness was and what selfless love is, and I look at the world very differently,” Neha told IANS.

“Everyone out there is someone’s child and you know, their parents would never want them to get hurt. So, I feel like I have a far more tender and loving approach to life as I become a mom,” she added.

Neha, who is married to Angad Bedi, gave birth to Mehr in 2018.

Talking about her biggest realisation after the lockdown period and the pandemic, Neha said: “It’s tough because it’s new, it’s tough because you don’t know when it is going to end. I think the biggest realisation for me are the little things I would have missed if I was away at work even for four hours or eight hours a day. So, I’m really glad that I’m seeing every bit of my girl as she grows up.”