Director Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame has launched his production house, Ram Madhvani Films.

Madhvani, who has an advertising background, entered the world of feature films as a director with the film Let’s Talk in 2002.

He also even directed Everlasting Light, a documentary that featured Amitabh Bachchan.

This year, Madhvani is all set to make his mark as a producer and director of feature films, web series, short films with his production house.

“Ram Madhvani Films has been established with the need of telling various stories through feature films, web shows, and short films. We are looking forward to collaborate with versatile writers, showrunners, directors and producers, especially in the long format area. We intend to bring the best work forward and entertain the audience,” he said.

He is co-producing and co-directing the new digital project Aarya during the lockdown. The series, based on the Dutch drama series Penoza, marks the comeback of Sushmita Sen.