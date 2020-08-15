While Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is streaming on Netflix, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma has raised her voice against the portrayal of the women in Indian Air Force. She said that women are not discriminated against in the armed forces. She has also asked makers to discontinue the screening. The film was released on August 12.

Rekha, on Friday, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “The real #GunjanSaxena must come out and clarify whether the gender discrimination shown in movie is for real? Being from Army background I can never imagine defence officers behaving like goons. Officer or not, women are always get their due respect in forces.”

Gunjan had earlier shared a post on social media and said, “The Dreams do come true and lucky me, through the Indian Air Force not only did I realise my dream of flying but at the same time got the opportunity to serve the nation as well. This entire dream has now translated into a movie which just released on Netflix. The whole team behind the making of this film has worked every single day for the last three years to present my story to the world. I am so very proud of this film, and even more thrilled at the idea of sharing my story with the world. I hope this film will inspire people to dream and share their dreams with positivity and hope. I would like to thank everybody who has helped and motivated me through this journey of mine. Hope you all enjoy watching this film. Jai Hind! (sic).”

Earlier this week, the Indian Air Force (IAF) wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) complaining against its “undue negative portrayal” in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. An ANI report quoted the letter: “In the aim to glorify the screen character of ‘Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena’, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF.”

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. Saxena entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.