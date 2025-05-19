Naseeruddin Shah reveals working three shifts a day for money

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has an expansive filmography. The actor has never shied from admitting that he did some of the initial films for monetary reasons. However, reflecting on the times, that having to do so was agonising for him.

Speaking on the Aadyam Theatre podcast, Naseeruddin Shah spoke of the time when he had to do films for money. “I’ve done three shifts a day, and there’s no worse torture in the world. There was a time when I was acting in several lovely movies for money. And I realized no amount of money is worth this agony, of jumping from one set to another. Half of the time, you’re bloody socializing on set. You get there for the 9 am shift, then you spend another hour or so having breakfast, enjoying the scenery, and gossiping.”

Ratna Pathak Shah also appeared on the podcast and shared her insights. “I’ve done very little work that is of high quality. Most of my work has been on television. So, that’s not the kind of quality we refer to when we talk about great art. But I’ve realised that if I don’t give it my all, if I don’t apply the same skills I use while doing theatre, then it neither sounds nor looks right.”

She added, “I do so little work that I can’t get myself to cheat even in that. I understand if I’m doing four shifts a day, then I’d just split in one and move ahead. But if a play or a role comes to me after two years, then at least I should work hard on that.”

Moreover, during the FICCI FLO event in Hyderabad, Ratna Pathak Shah shared her thoughts on the ‘Ishquia’ actor’s work. “I love the fact that he is totally focused on his work, and he is the most generous person to work with as an actor, as a director, in every way. As a director, he helps every single person arrive at the best of what they are capable of. I love that about him, but I also hate that about him. I love acting, but I am not committed to it the way he is.” She added, “I do sometimes feel resentful in taking second place to work, but finally I have made my peace with that.”

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah last appeared in Sonu Sood’s actioner ‘Fateh.’

