Karan Johar confirms his passion project ‘Takht’ is still on the cards

Back in 2020, Karan Johar announced his ambitious passion project ‘Takht,’ which was going to be his magnum opus. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor. However, soon, the title faced shelving. Recently, Karan Johar revealed that the film is very much a part of his list.

In 2020, Karan Johar announced ‘Takht,’ an opulent and regal drama hinged on the feud between Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh for the throne. The filmmaker also dropped a teaser featuring a gilded throne, hinting at the grandeur that lies ahead. The title was going to hit theatres in 2021. However, it did not follow the planned course, leaving fans confused about whether the project had been shelved.

Now, while speaking with Galatta Plus, Karan Johar talked about the status of ‘Takht.’ He stated that several factors prohibited the film from being made. However, the title is still on his plate. “It’s a film on my table, and I will make it one day.” Moreover, he also lauded Sumit Roy for penning the screenplay of the film. He called it “the best screenplay that has come on my table.”

Following this, the anticipation and the curiosity surrounding the project are seeing a revival. Fans can look forward to an opulent and grand period drama promising a thrilling and captivating plot. Additionally, the ensemble cast ups the ante and the expectations with the title.

On the directorial front, Johar last helmed ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Moving ahead, he is producing a series of titles. These include ‘Dhadak 2,’ ‘Naagzilla,’ and ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.’

