Nargis Fakhri wants to work with THESE directors

Nargis Fakhri, renowned for her debut in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Rockstar’, has recently opened up about her aspirations to work with some of Bollywood’s most acclaimed directors. Having already collaborated with notable names like David Dhawan (‘Main Tera Hero’), Shoojit Sircar (‘Madras Café’), and Rohit Dhawan (‘Dishoom’), Nargis now has her sights set on a fresh set of creative minds.

One director who has particularly caught her attention is Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Nargis admires Vanga’s distinct storytelling style, especially his ability to create compelling characters. Reflecting on his work, she said, “I love how Sandeep Reddy Vanga sketched Ranbir Kapoor’s character in ‘Animal’. The exploration of alpha energy was remarkable! What’s more, even the female characters, though not in lead roles, had some of the juiciest parts.”

Nargis Fakhri is also keen on working with Rajkumar Hirani, known for his heartwarming and humorous films like ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘Sanju’. She finds his films to be refreshing and relatable, with a unique ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. “Rajkumar Hirani’s films are a breath of fresh air. They’re filled with light-hearted moments and deeply resonate with viewers,” she shared.

Advertisement

Another director on Nargis’s wish list is Kabir Khan. Known for his high-octane action films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, Khan’s passion for storytelling and his dynamic approach to filmmaking have left a lasting impression on her. Nargis expressed her admiration, saying, “Kabir Khan’s enthusiasm for storytelling elevates every scene. His films are not just about action, but about engaging narratives that keep the audience hooked.”

These revelations from Nargis have stirred excitement among her fans, who are eagerly anticipating her future projects. While she last appeared in ‘Tatlubaaz’, Nargis is gearing up for a series of new films, details of which she plans to announce later this year.

As she continues to evolve in her career, Nargis Fakhri’s openness to working with diverse directors highlights her dedication to exploring varied cinematic landscapes. Her fans eagerly await the magic she will create with these visionary filmmakers.