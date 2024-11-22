‘Nain Matakka’ from ‘Baby John’: Diljit Dosanjh and Dhee unite for a peppy track

Fans of Varun Dhawan have something exciting to look forward to as the song ‘Nain Matakka’ from the upcoming film ‘Baby John’ is going to release soon. Lending his soulful voice to this peppy track is popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, alongside Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, also known as Dhee.

Described by the makers as a “foot-tapping, peppy number,” ‘Nain Matakka’ will bring alive the sparkling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, the film’s lead pair.

The film recently unveiled its teaser, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an action-packed emotional drama. Varun Dhawan takes on the role of DCP Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, a fierce cop and devoted single father. His powerful dialogue, “Mere jaise bohat aaye hoge, main pehli baar aaya hoon” (“Many like me might have come before, but I have come here for the first time”), sets the stage for his gripping journey.

‘Baby John’ also stars Keerthy Suresh in a prominent role, with Jackie Shroff portraying the antagonist. Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav add depth to the ensemble cast, further enriching the film’s storytelling.

Directed by Kaleeswaran and produced under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, and A for Apple Productions, the film is a Hindi-language adaptation of Atlee’s 2016 Tamil hit ‘Theri’. Known for crafting engaging narratives, Atlee serves as the producer, adding his creative stamp to the project.

The movie’s production spanned key locations in Mumbai and Kerala, with shooting wrapping up in April 2024. Cinematography by Ruben and editing by Kiran Koushik promise a visually rich experience, while Thaman S’s music sets the tone for an electrifying soundtrack.

Set to hit theatres on December 25, 2024, ‘Baby John’ promises an emotional rollercoaster woven with action, drama, and heartfelt moments. The story follows DCP Satya Verma as he fakes his death to protect his daughter after a personal tragedy. However, his past catches up with him when he must confront his nemesis, Babbar Sher, to ensure his family’s safety.