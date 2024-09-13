My Name is Khan: Karan Johar recalls THIS heart-wrenching scene

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took a nostalgic journey, reflecting on one of the most poignant moments from his acclaimed 2010 film ‘My Name Is Khan’. Starring the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and the talented Kajol, the film delves deep into themes of love, identity, and the profound impacts of societal prejudice.

In ‘My Name Is Khan’, Shah Rukh Khan portrays Rizwan Khan, a Muslim man with autism, whose life changes dramatically when he meets Mandira Rathod Khan, played by Kajol. Mandira, a Hindu hairdresser, has a son, Sameer, from a previous marriage. Their love story blossoms, leading them to marry and settle in Banville, where Mandira and Sameer adopt Rizwan’s surname. However, their seemingly idyllic life is shattered in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, which usher in a wave of prejudice and discrimination.

Karan Johar shared a heartbreaking scene from the film, capturing the raw emotion of a mother’s grief. In the clip, Mandira is sad by the tragic loss of her son, Sameer, who dies after a football accident. Mandira’s anguished realization that societal bias against Rizwan, due to his surname, has placed her son in harm’s way compounds the moment.

In a heartfelt caption accompanying the video, Karan reflected on his extensive career in filmmaking, which spans 26 years. He expressed a mix of nostalgia and introspection, noting, “I look back at my directorial career with a multitude of emotions and a truckload of indelible memories.” He went on to acknowledge the highs and lows of his journey, highlighting how some scenes, like the one featuring Mandira’s grief, have left an indelible mark on him.

Karan stated, “This particular scene and the way it was so beautifully performed by @iamsrk and @kajol will remain my favourite directed scene and moment of my career.”

Karan Johar’s filmmaking journey began in 1998 with the romantic drama ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, which not only launched his career but also earned him the prestigious National Film Award. Over the years, he has directed several successful films, including ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. Each of these works reflects his unique storytelling style and ability to evoke powerful emotions.

As he reminisces about his past projects, Karan is also looking toward the future. He is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Jigra’, an action thriller directed by Vasan Bala. This upcoming film, produced by Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, and others under the banners of Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions, features Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in leading roles.