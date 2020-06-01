Wajid Khan of Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday in Mumbai. Confirming the same, singer Sonu Nigam took to his instagram handle and shared a picture with the duo Sajid-Wajid and wrote, “My brother Wajid left us (sic).”

He died due to complications after a kidney infection in the early hours of Monday.

Post it, many celebs and singers from film fraternity such as Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Salim Merchant and others took to social media to mourn the death of the music director.

Noted music composer Salim Merchant took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family.. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken(sic).”

Varun Dhavan also shared a picture of Wajid and his father and wrote, “shocked hearing this news @wajidkhan7 bhai was extremely close to me and my family. He was one of the most positive people to be around. We will miss u Wajid bhai thank u for the music(sic).”

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “ Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan .. a bright smiling talent passes away .. duas, prayers and in condolence (sic).”

Priyanka Chopra also expressed her grief and wrote, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers (sic).”

Babul Supriyo said, “Shocked to hear about the cruelly untimely demise of Wajid of the renowned Composer duo of SajidWajid•Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind – a Gr8 sport (sic).”

Singer Sona Mohapatra also wrote on Twitter, “Heartbreaking news. Wajid no more. Spent time on the SRGMP show with him as a co-judge & he was so kind & generous. I know he was ailing for a while, regret not picking up the phone on him in this lockdown. Stunned & sad (sic).”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur also wrote on Twitter, “My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry (sic).”

Music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Sajid-Wajid’s latest song was released as recently as last week – the duo had composed Salman Khan’s lockdown number “Bhai Bhai“. Wajid also did playback for Salman in movies including “Mera Hi Jalwa“, “Fevicol Se” and for Akshay Kumar in “Chinta Ta Chita Chita” from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.