It’s just been a day since music composer and singer Wajid Khan died due to cardiac arrest and also tested positive for novel Coronavirus. Now, a report is surfacing on the internet saying that his mother Razina has also tested positive for COVID-19. According to the report, Wazid’s mother was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son.

An ABP news report is making rounds on the internet. The report said, “Wajid’s mother Razina had already contracted coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and throat infection, tested positive for Covid-19 later.” The source added, “Sajid-Wajid’s mother is better now and her condition has improved. She stayed in Surana Sethia hospital to take care of her ailing son. However, she contracted Covid-19 after she came in contact with other coronavirus patients at the hospital.”

For the unversed, Wajid had underlying kidney issues. “He died of a cardiac arrest,” his brother Sajid told PTI while confirming that the composer had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was laid to rest at Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon with close friends and family in attendance.