Mukesh Chhabra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: “There will be no one like you”

Filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra shared an emotional note on his social media account on the 36th birth anniversary of his close friend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Instagram, Mukesh posted a throwback photo of himself with the late actor, writing, “Happy Birthday Bhai. Ek tu hi tha.. tere jaisa koi nai hai. Na koi hoga. (There is no one like you and never will be any) Miss you bhai #sushantsinghrajput.”

Mukesh is the director behind Sanjana Sanghi’s lead role in Sushant’s latest film “Dil Bechara”. Hotstar will broadcast the movie on July 24th, 2020.

A video posted by actor Rhea Chakraborty earlier today also commemorated Sushant’s birth anniversary. Pink Floyd’s ‘Wish You Were Here’ was the soundtrack for Rhea’s video. She captioned the post as “Miss you so much.” On June 14, 2020, Sushant, who Rhea was dating, was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.

