Mukesh Chhabra advises Virat Kohli to avoid acting

While Virat Kohli has appeared in several advertisements, he has never taken on a full-fledged acting role. Recently, popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra, known for casting hits like ‘Dunki’, ‘Jawan’, ‘Dangal’, and the series ‘Scam 1992’, commented that the Indian cricketer should stay away from acting, even though he is a great actor.

During his appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, Mukesh praised the beloved ace cricketer for being talented in everything he tries his hand at. He also complimented Kohli’s ability to handle success well. “He is already a great actor. He is from Delhi; he is a Punjabi. He has experienced that life. He has handled success so beautifully. He has maintained himself on every level—competition, looks, fitness, mentally. He is a fan of Chole Bhature; he is a great guy.”

Adding further, Mukesh Chhabra described Virat as a “great husband and great father” and mentioned that he met the ace cricketer 5-6 years ago at a party, noting that “today he is a role model for everybody” and has inspired a generation of cricketers.

Advertisement

Elaborating on his reasoning for why Kohli should avoid joining films, Mukesh remarked, “He is also so funny. He will dance, mimic; his comic timing is great. He is doing very well in making the country proud; he should stay where he is and not join films. He should not join films even after retiring from his cricket career. He is genuinely a smart guy, not a cunning one.”

Previously, several Indian cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Vinod Kambli, Ajay Jadeja, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Harbhajan Singh, and Irrfan Pathan, have tried their hand at acting. However, the casting director believes that Kohli should avoid acting gigs even after retirement.

The Indian cricketer, who wears the No. 18 jersey, is married to ‘NH 10’ actress Anushka Sharma. The two first met on the set of an ad commercial, dated for a few years, and tied the knot in 2017. The couple is proud parents of daughter Vamika and son Akaay. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been in London with their children for a few months now.