Ever since the news of a trilogy based on 1987 cult classic Mr India was announced, the film is under controversy. Shekhar Kapoor who directed the original, starring Anil Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, is upset and expressed his disappointment over the same.

On Thursday, Shekhar Kapur again took to his official Twitter handle to address the controversy around the film remake. He wrote, “The argument on a remake of #MrIndia is not that no one took permission from me or even bothered to tell me. The question is. If you are remaking a feature film, based on a director’s very successful work, does the Director have no creative rights over what he/she created? (sic).”

Veteran lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Friday said director Shekhar Kapur can’t ignore his work as the writer by solely taking the credit for the film.

Akhtar, who wrote the cult classic along with Salim Khan, responded to Shekhar’s tweet and wrote, “Shekhar saheb the story the situations the scenes the characters the dialogue the lyrics even the title none of these were yours. I gave it all to you. Yes, you execute it very well but how can your claim on the film be more than mine. It wasn’t your idea. It wasn’t your dream (sic).”

Mr India trilogy was announced by Ali Abbas Zafar on February 18. The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins! (sic).”

Shortly after Ali Abbas Zafar’s announcement, Shekhar Kapur had expressed his disappointment over the same on his official Twitter handle, “No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film,” he wrote.

Last week, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had said it was ‘disrespectful’ that the architects of the 1987 blockbuster – director Kapur and her father, actor Anil Kapoor hadn’t been consulted for the remake. Kapur had also expressed his displeasure over the project.

Mr India released on May 25, 1987 and was produced by Boney Kapoor. The project, to be made as a trilogy, was announced by Zee Studios.