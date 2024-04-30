Mom-son workout duo: Check out Dia Mirza’s fitness routine

Dia Mirza, the talented actress and devoted mother, is setting the bar high for all moms out there with her latest dose of Monday motivation. In a heartwarming display of fitness and motherhood, Dia took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out while holding her adorable son, Avyaan.

The video captured Dia effortlessly balancing her son in her arms while performing squat exercises, proving that being a mom doesn’t mean sacrificing your fitness goals. With hashtags like #KeepMoving and #HealthyIsHappy, Dia emphasized the importance of staying active and prioritizing health, especially for fellow moms who often juggle multiple responsibilities.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

The post quickly garnered attention from fans and celebrities alike, with mom-to-be Richa Chadha expressing her adoration with a simple “So cute,” and Manisha Koirala chiming in with an affectionate “Awe.” Others couldn’t help but gush over the adorable bond between mother and son, praising them as the ultimate fitness duo.

Dia’s journey into motherhood began in 2021 when she tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Their joy multiplied when they welcomed Avyaan into the world on May 14, 2021, completing their family alongside Vaibhav’s daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage.

While embracing her role as a mother, Dia continues to shine on the silver screen, with her latest project being the road drama ‘Dhak Dhak.’ Directed by Tarun Dudeja, the film follows a group of adventurous women on a road trip, challenging societal norms and stereotypes along the way.

Dia Mirza’s dedication to both her family and her career serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with determination and passion, anything is possible. As she continues to spread positivity and encouragement, she reminds us all that motherhood is not a limitation but rather a source of strength and empowerment.