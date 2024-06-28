Mithun Chakraborty’s arrival on ‘Om Shanti Om’ set caused stampede, reveals Farah Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s blockbuster ‘Om Shanti Om’ remains a fan favorite for many, with its soundtrack finding a spot in several Bollywood fans’ playlists. One such iconic song from the film is ‘Deewangi Deewangi,’ which featured 31 stars from the Hindi film industry.

The film’s director, Farah Khan, recently revealed in an interview with Radio Nasha that Mithun Chakraborty’s fans caused a stampede on the set when the celebrated actor came to shoot his part. Recalling the incident, Farah said, “People went crazy for Mithun da, and even I couldn’t believe it. There was a stampede on the set. Mithun da also came after a long time, so light boys and everybody came on the set. I think he was the president of some association and had done a lot for workers. They were literally giving their phones to Shah Rukh to click their photos with Mithun da.”

The party favorite song was composed by Vishal-Shekhar, with Javed Akhtar as the lyricist. The song featured 31 actors from the film industry, including Preity Zinta, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Rekha, Juhi Chawla, Kajol, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

In an earlier interview on IFTDA’s YouTube channel, Farah also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the producer of ‘Om Shanti Om,’ gifted goodie bags worth Rs 1 lakh to all the actors who appeared in the song. The actresses also got to keep the costumes designed by Manish Malhotra.

Apart from ‘Om Shanti Om,’ Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan have collaborated on other commercially successful blockbuster films, including ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Happy New Year.’ The film was also the debut of celebrated actress Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Farah Khan’s last directorial project was ‘Happy New Year,’ starring SRK, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood, and Vivaan Shah.