Actress Kriti Sanon is currently busy in the shooting of her next film Mimi. Recently, the actress had shared a group picture from the sets of Mimi as the team geared for the second schedule of shooting.

Now, another picture of the actress is making rounds on the internet. In the picture, Kriti, who is playing the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi, is seen flaunting her baby bump. The actress can be seen sporting salwar kameez with a sweater and is seen caressing her baby bump in the picture.

Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey’s National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. It is directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan.

The picture was shared by one of Kriti’s fan page on Twitter. Alongside the picture, the user wrote, “[email protected] from the sets of Mimi! RT if you can’t wait to watch her play yet another fabulous role onscreen (sic).”

According to the reports, Kriti has put on 15 kgs for her role in the film. Talking about her body transformation in Mimi, Kriti earlier said in an interview, “For me, putting on so many kilos is actually a challenge as it’s very new for my body. I have to in a way fight my metabolism and increase my calorie intake to gain that much weight in a short time.”

“But I’m excited to see the transformation. It’s a role very close to my heart and I want to give it everything I can, even if that means not taking up any other work in the process,” she added.

Kriti recently wrapped up the second shooting schedule of the film in Jaipur.

Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.