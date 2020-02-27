Actor Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the role of Milkha Singh in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag opened up about how the particular character influenced him. According to him, it was a huge responsibility to take up such an iconic role.

In a recent interview, Farhan talked about working on Toofan and also opened up about working on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and the influence that shooting for the movie and working with Milkha Singh had on him.

Farhan shared, “When you think of a person like Milkha ji, he takes people at face value. Playing him gave me the confidence to keep stretching myself further and further.”

The actor has undergone rigorous training as the role demands a certain kind of physique. Looking at the entire line-up of projects with some great characters that Farhan has brought to life on screen, everyone is highly excited.

Currently, the actor is busy with his upcoming movie Toofan, wherein he will be seen essaying the role of a boxer in the movie.

The first look of his upcoming movie, Toofan in itself took the world by storm and everyone is waiting to see Farhan ace the role of a boxer on-screen. To get into the skin of his character, Farhan has been trained by celebrity trainer Darrell Foster.

After acing the role of an athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan Akhtar is all set to step into the boxing ring for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial Toofan which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures and will be hitting the screens on 2nd October 2020.