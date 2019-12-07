Meghna Gulzar, who has developed a taste for the real cinema has penned down several stories which she believes will leave an impact on the society. Her choice for slightly unconventional and non-fictional cinema stems out from her need to be immaculate and pay extra attention to the minutest detail. Meghna’s last two films Talvar and Raazi proved to be back-to-back hits at the box office. Now, Meghna is coming up with a new story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal titled Chhapaak. The story seems to be traumatic and inspiring for her on various levels. Chhapaak starring Deepika is all set to release at the theatres.

The makers of the film have decided to release the trailer of the film on the occasion of World Human Rights Day i.e December 10. Sharing her thoughts on the significance of the date, Meghna averred, “It is actually a nice coincidence that our trailer is getting launched on the 10th of December, which also happens to be – Human Rights Day. Chhapaak is a story of acid violence. The basic act of acid violence violates the human rights of the person who is attacked by acid and their life, their physicality is changed forever. So I really couldn’t have asked for better synchronicity for the release date of our film. So that’s why the date of the trailer release is extremely significant. That actually was not the starting thought, we were just working backward from our release date, but now that this has happened is almost like a higher-order alignment playing out and I am actually very grateful for that.”

Meghna feels that the versatility and craft that Deepika displays on screen is remarkable. She will bring the right balance emotionally and physically and will strike a chord with the audience like no other. Hence without Deepika, Meghna would not have helmed the project and even though Deepika could have said no, she couldn’t deny because of the connection she felt with Laxmi’s story.

The film is slated to release on January 10.