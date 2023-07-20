Meena Kumari top five movies

Meena Kumari, the ‘Tragedy Queen’ of Indian cinema, graced the silver screen with her unmatched talent, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of movie lovers. As fashion designer Manish Malhotra ventures out in his directorial debut of the legendary artist’s biopic with Kriti Sanon in the lead role, we bring you a countdown of her top five unforgettable movies:

1. “Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam” (1962): In the timeless classic, Meena Kumari’s portrayal of Chhoti Bahu, an alcoholic wife yearning for her husband’s love, earned her critical acclaim and solidified her status as a stellar actress. The film garnered accolades, including a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and multiple Filmfare Awards, such as Best Film, Best Director (Abrar Alvi), and Best Actress (Meena Kumari), leaving an enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

2. “Pakeezah” (1972): Even after all these years, Meena Kumari’s enchanting grace and captivating dance performances in “Pakeezah” still hold audiences in awe. Her portrayal of the courtesan Sahibjaan beautifully depicted the complexities of love, heartbreak, and eventual redemption, making the movie a beloved timeless gem. Directed and produced by Kamal Amrohi, “Pakeezah” stars an exceptional cast including Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari, and Raaj Kumar, unfolding the tale of Sahibjaan, a talented tawaif from Lucknow.

3. “Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai” (1960): In this heartwrenching drama, Meena Kumari took on the role of Karuna, a woman caught in the struggle between her genuine love and the expectations imposed by society. Her remarkable talent to express emotions with nuance and depth earned her immense praise. The film narrates the poignant tale of a surgeon who finds himself bound to marry a family friend’s daughter, while his heart belongs to a nurse colleague, portrayed by Meena Kumari.

4. “Kaajal” (1965): Meena Kumari’s compelling portrayal of Kaajal, a blind girl, deeply moved the hearts of viewers. Her display of strength and unwavering determination created an unforgettable and emotional cinematic journey. The film, based on Gulshan Nanda’s novel “Maadhavi,” was skillfully adapted by Phani Majumdar, with Kidar Sharma lending his expertise in writing the dialogues.

5. “Baiju Bawra” (1952): Meena Kumari’s portrayal of Gauri, a dancer and the love interest of Baiju, beautifully showcased her versatility as an actress. Her effortless portrayal of a conflicted character added a rich layer of depth to this timeless musical drama. The film weaves together the legend of Baiju Bawra with the historical backdrop of Mughal Emperor Akbar’s court in India. Baiju, played by Bhushan, is the son of a musician who follows in his father’s footsteps. Fueled by the belief that Tansen, the renowned musician at Akbar’s court, was responsible for his father’s demise, Baiju embarks on a journey to seek revenge by challenging Tansen to a musical duel.