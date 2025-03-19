Mass action around the corner: Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ release date OUT!

The countdown starts today! Bollywood’s Bhaijaan’s next is just around the corner. Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ has locked the release date of March 30. Instead of releasing on Friday, the film is going to celebrate Eid in style and hit theatres on Sunday. With the announcement, fans are now counting the days to witness the star in his element on the silver screen. Promising pulse-pounding action and a riveting storyline, fans expect ‘Sikandar’ to be a quintessential Salman Khan flick.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “Sikandar’s release date has been locked. It’ll arrive in cinemas on Sunday, March 30. The makers are confident that it’s the correct day for release. Sunday will be a big holiday, more so in Maharashtra as Gudi Padwa falls on that day. Meanwhile, Ramzan Eid will be celebrated on Monday, March 31. There’ll be a post-Eid holiday effect on Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2 in many centres as well. The collections will again see a jump from Friday, April 4. Hence, until Sunday, April 6, the film’s collections will remain very strong.”

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)



Prior to this, the makers announced the wrap of Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ with Rashmika Mandanna. Last week, sources revealed that the filming of the upcoming title is complete and the post-production finalisation is in the works. A source also said, “Sikandar is designed for the big screen, with typical Murugadoss elements like romance, politics, drama, and revenge incorporated into the script to complement the big action blocks. The makers are now focused on post-production, adding finishing touches to the final product to prepare it for the Eid 2025 weekend.”

Also Read: Nag Ashwin teases details of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.