Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ Teaser Drops November 18

The much-anticipated teaser of the thriller drama film ‘Joram,’ featuring powerhouse performers Manoj Bajpayee and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, is scheduled to be unveiled on November 18, as announced by the film’s makers.

Taking to Instagram, Bajpayee shared an engaging video on his stories, captioned, “#Joram Teaser out tomorrow.”

‘Joram,’ an Indian survival thriller drama, has already generated considerable excitement on both national and international platforms, garnering acclaim at various film festivals. Boasting a compelling narrative and an exceptional cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Rajshri Deshpande, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Smita Tambe in pivotal roles, the film promises to deliver a deeply emotional experience.

The theatrical release of ‘Joram’ is scheduled for December 8.

The film received a standing ovation during its premiere screening in Mumbai, a testament to its gripping storyline.

An immersive poster release featuring a motion logo, coupled with a powerful teaser track, sets the stage for an emotionally charged rural experience that is sure to captivate audiences.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the film, Manoj shared with ANI, “It’s a very special film. I heard Joram’s script in 2016, and I was really moved by it. I had concerns about shooting with a three-month-old child, but her mother and the entire team managed the shooting so well and took proper care of the child. I also lost a lot of weight for my character in Joram… it’s the best film.”

Directed, written, and crafted by Devashish Makhija, and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija, the film is under the cinematic vision of Piyush Puty, with editing mastery by Abhro Banerjee. The soul-stirring music is composed by Mangesh Dhakde.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is set to grace the screen in the film ‘Bhaiyya Ji.’ (ANI)