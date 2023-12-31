Manoj Bajpayee shares his ‘unforgettable memories’ of 2023

This year proved to be a stellar one for actor Manoj Bajpayee as he posted a video showcasing his ‘Unforgettable Memories’ of 2023.

Manoj took to Instagram and expressed, “Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought. Thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year.”

In the video, he shared glimpses from his recent release ‘Joram.’

The clip also featured highlights from the Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where Manoj clinched the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) award for the judicial drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’

For the awards day, Manoj donned a white jacket paired with black pants. The video also captured Manoj’s visits to various colleges during his film promotions. Towards the end of the video, the actor offered a sneak peek into shots from his upcoming projects.

In the forthcoming year, Manoj is set to star in the crime series ‘Killer Soup,’ alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey, and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal.

‘Killer Soup’ is scheduled to stream on the OTT platform Netflix starting January 11.

He will also feature in ‘Silence 2’ alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, the incomparable Manoj reprises his role as ACP Avinash.

The ‘Joram’ actor also has ‘Bhaiyaaji’ in his pipeline. (ANI)