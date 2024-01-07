Manoj Bajpayee shares his love for cooking

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has a deep-seated love for cooking, especially when it comes to preparing meals for his loved ones. During the filming of his upcoming web series ‘Killer Soup,’ the bond among the team extended beyond acting, as they relished the delectable “Bihari mutton” expertly crafted by Manoj himself.

Reflecting on his culinary endeavors with the ‘Killer Soup’ team, Manoj shared, “I ventured into cooking around 5 years ago, and it has become a true passion for me. I would often watch YouTube videos to explore new recipes. The crew seemed to thoroughly enjoy it, especially during our shoots in Munnar and Kerala. I made it a point to cook and present a new dish every week during those three months. It provided a refreshing pause from the intensity of our scenes, allowing me to revel in the joy of experimenting with diverse flavors and dishes. It evolved into a tradition for us, fostering a sense of camaraderie over meals and contributing to a relaxed atmosphere on set.”

His co-star, Konkana Sensharama, also commended Manoj’s culinary skills, stating, “Manoj is quite the chef; his Bihari mutton is simply delicious. Beyond the scenes and scripts, our shoot experience transformed into shared moments around food. It felt like one of those secret ingredients that added fun and togetherness to the ‘Killer Soup’ set.”

Advertisement

Speaking about ‘Killer Soup,’ directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the show is a crime thriller that seamlessly blends multiple genres. It is set to premiere on Netflix on January 11. (ANI)