Manoj Bajpayee refutes 2024 election speculations

Renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has quashed recent rumors suggesting his participation in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The celebrated performer, known for his stellar roles in films like Joram and the upcoming crime comedy thriller Killer Soup, took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight on January 4.

Addressing a media report that claimed he would be contesting from the West Champaran constituency as part of the opposition alliance, Bajpayee responded with a touch of humor, asking, “Achcha ye bataiye ye baat kisne bola ya kal raat Sapna aaya? Boliye boliye!” which translates to “Please tell me who told you this or you had a dream last night?” This witty remark from the Joram actor serves as a clear denial of any political aspirations, reinforcing his commitment to his craft.

Earlier clarifications from Bajpayee emphasized his dedication to acting and his decision to steer clear of politics. Speculations arose when he was spotted meeting with prominent political figures such as RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav, along with his son Tejaswi Yadav. Despite these encounters, the actor reiterated that his focus remains on the silver screen.

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee’s recent acclaim stems from his compelling performance in Devashish Makhija’s Joram, which premiered on Zee5 in December. The actor continues to captivate audiences with his upcoming project, Killer Soup, a crime comedy thriller directed by Abhishek Chaubey. The series, featuring a stellar cast including Konkana Sensharma, Nassar, and Sayaji Shinde, is premiering on Netflix on January 11.

This collaboration with Chaubey marks a reunion between the actor and the director after their successful venture with the 2019 crime film Sonchiriya. Additionally, Bajpayee is also working on another film titled Despatch, further showcasing the actor’s versatility and continued contributions to the cinematic landscape.

In essence, Manoj Bajpayee’s swift response on social media dispels any rumors surrounding his entry into politics, reinforcing his unwavering commitment to his craft and the exciting projects that lie ahead in his acting career.