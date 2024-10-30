Mannat shines bright: SRK’s Diwali extravaganza ahead of his 59th birthday

As Diwali celebrations light up homes across India, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s famed residence, Mannat, is no exception.

Known for their spectacular Diwali festivities, the couple has transformed their iconic Bandra home into a dazzling spectacle of lights and decorations, embodying the spirit of the festival.

This year’s celebrations hold special significance as Shah Rukh approaches his 59th birthday, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities. A recent video showcasing Mannat’s enchanting decor has gone viral, captivating fans eager for a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar and the stunning holiday ambiance.

Diwali, often referred to as the “Festival of Lights,” symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. It spans five days, commencing with Dhanteras and culminating with Bhai Dooj. During this joyous occasion, families come together to adorn their homes with lamps, indulge in sweets, and celebrate unity and hope.

The atmosphere around Mannat is filled with excitement, as the Khan family prepares for their renowned Diwali gatherings, which have become legendary in Bollywood circles. A-list celebrities like Karan Johar, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone are often seen among the glamorous attendees at these extravagant soirées.

In addition to the festive cheer at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan has also been busy making headlines internationally. Recently, he made waves at the D’YAVOL After Dark event in Dubai, which marked the launch of his son Aryan Khan’s brand.

This appearance followed his energetic hosting duties at the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, where he was seen dancing with his daughter Suhana and sharing heartfelt moments with family on stage, much to the delight of the audience.

As Bollywood fans gear up for more excitement, they can look forward to the re-release of the iconic film “Karan Arjun” in theaters worldwide on November 22, 2024. Originally released in 1995, this beloved classic stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Kajol, Rakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, and the unforgettable Amrish Puri.