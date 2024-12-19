Mamta Kulkarni’s dramatic return to Mumbai after 25 years is for THIS reason

Mamta Kulkarni, the 90s Bollywood actress known for her roles in films like ‘Karan Arjun’ and ‘Baazi’, has made her return to Mumbai after 25 years.

However, she has made it clear that her return is not related to a comeback in the film industry. In a recent interview, Mamta stated, “I have not come back for Bollywood, and I am not planning to return as an actress.”

Mamta’s life took a significant turn in the late 1990s when she became involved in a spiritual journey. She shared how in 1996, a spiritual guru entered her life, marking the beginning of a transformative phase.

During this period, she connected with Vicky Goswami, a controversial figure who had ties to the drug trade. Despite the rumors linking her to the drug world, Mamta clarified that she never had any involvement with drugs.

“I never met those people,” she explained, referring to the drug world. Her connection with Goswami was spiritual rather than criminal.

She recounted how Vicky, who was imprisoned in Dubai, called her to visit him. Mamta spent 12 years focusing on her spiritual practices, including meditation and prayer, and by the time Vicky was released from jail in 2012, she had renounced all worldly desires, including thoughts of love and marriage.

Following Vicky’s release, Mamta traveled to Kenya but eventually returned to India in 2012 to attend the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. Her spiritual commitment deepened, and she remained away from the public eye.

In 2017, Mamta and Vicky had involvement in a drug-related case, leading to a non-bailable warrant against them. However, Mamta emphasized that by then, she had distanced herself from him, with no contact since 2016.

Recently, Mamta shared an emotional video on Instagram, marking her return to Mumbai after over two decades. As her flight approached India, she expressed deep nostalgia, even shedding tears upon seeing her homeland from the skies.

She also shared that her return coincides with the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025, a significant milestone in her spiritual journey.