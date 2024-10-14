Mallika Sherawat embraces singlehood and personal freedom

In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, actress Mallika Sherawat opened up about her current single status and the joys that come with it. Known for her bold roles in Hindi cinema, Sherawat revealed that she is relishing her time as a single woman.

“Yes, I’m single, and I absolutely love it,” she declared, adding that the freedom to move as she pleases is liberating. “Jahan mann aaya chal diye,” she expressed.

While she appreciates the attention that comes with being a public figure, Mallika Sherawat admitted that it often includes unwanted scrutiny. The actress, who has experienced both the perks and pitfalls of fame, understands that not everyone is deserving of the time and emotional investment that a committed relationship requires. “If you’re going to invest a lot of time and emotions with someone, they must be worthy of that commitment,” she noted.

Sherawat’s career has spanned two decades, during which she has carved a niche for herself as a sex symbol in Bollywood. Her breakout performances in films like ‘Khwahish’ (2003) and ‘Murder’ (2004) solidified her status in the industry. The actress has also showcased her versatility in a range of genres, including the romantic comedy ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ (2006), which was well-received by audiences.

Over the years, she has appeared in numerous successful films such as ‘Aap Ka Suroor’, ‘Welcome’, and ‘Double Dhamaal’, while also achieving significant commercial success with ‘Dasavathaaram’ (2008). Beyond Bollywood, Sherawat has made strides in international cinema, featuring in Chinese films like ‘The Myth’ (2005) and ‘Time Raiders’ (2016).

In addition to her work in Indian and Chinese films, Sherawat attempted to make her mark in Hollywood with projects like ‘Hisss’ (2010) and ‘Politics of Love’ (2011), where she portrayed Aretha Gupta, a passionate volunteer during Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. The film, a romantic comedy, screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010.