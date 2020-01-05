The highly-awaited film of the year Malang is all set to hit the theatres soon. After releasing the character posters on Saturday, the makers of the films have now unveiled a new poster of the film featuring the romantic leads Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

On Saturday, Aditya took to his official Instagram handle to share the new poster. In the poster, Disha can be seen sitting on Aditya’s shoulder and the duo is kissing each other. Alongside the poster, actor wrote, “Two Wild Souls…One Love…MALANG! Trailer out on 6th Jan (sic).”

On Friday, the makers dropped the character poster featuring Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Disha and Aditya.

Aditya had shared his first-look poster on Instagram with the caption, “Love is pure, so is Hate. #MalangFirstLook. Trailer unveils on 6th Jan!” In the poster, he is seen flaunting his chiselled abs, something we’ve rarely seen Aditya do on screen.



It was in October that the whole team of Malang celebrated the wrap up of the Mohit Suri film. Anil Kapoor had even shared glimpses from the wrap-up party on his official Twitter handle.

The trailer of the Mohit Suri directorial is set to drop on January 6, Monday, while the film is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.