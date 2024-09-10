James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93

James Earl Jones, the esteemed actor celebrated for his profound voice and exceptional stage presence, has passed away at the age of 93. He died this morning at his residence in Dutchess County, New York.

Mark Hamill, who famously starred alongside James Earl Jones in the “Star Wars” saga, took to Instagram to mourn the loss. In a heartfelt post, Hamill described Jones as “one of the world’s finest actors,” highlighting his immense impact on the “Star Wars” franchise. Hamill’s tribute included a broken heart emoji and the message, “He’ll be greatly missed. #RIP dad.”

Jones’s career was a remarkable tapestry of achievements in both theater and film. He is one of the rare artists to have earned an EGOT—an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. His Oscar was honorary, but his accolades include two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Daytime Emmy, a Grammy for spoken word, and three Tony Awards for his distinguished work on Broadway.

Jones’s filmography includes notable performances in classics such as “Conan the Barbarian” with Arnold Schwarzenegger and the beloved 1989 film “Field of Dreams,” where he shared the screen with Kevin Costner. Despite his extensive and varied career, Jones is perhaps most renowned for his role as the voice of Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” saga. His iconic portrayal of the Sith Lord’s voice added a chilling depth to the character, complementing British actor David Prowse’s physical performance.

One of the most memorable moments in cinema history is Jones’s voice delivering the line, “I am your father,” in the film “The Empire Strikes Back.” This revelation became a landmark moment in film and solidified Jones’s place in cinematic history.