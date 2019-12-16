On Sunday, it was for the first time that Mumbai observed U2 concert. Many Bollywood celebs also headed for the concert including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Mira Rajput, Illeana D’Cruz and marked their attendance.

The starry affair also saw Malaika Arora go into a musical spree as band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr played several groovy numbers. Malaika had earlier too expressed her excitement on the news of U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour performing in India for the first time.

The concert was held in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil sports stadium where an ecstatic Malaika got the best view as she clicked Bono performing on-stage. The pictures shared by Malaika seem to be taken from a very close angle. She shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Thank u for the music ……… @u2 .. doesn’t get better n closer than this (sic).”

On the pictures, Malaika’s beau Arjun kapoor, who is often seen dropping mushy comments for his lady love, seemed to pull her leg this time. Arjun commented, “Were u on stage with them ???? (sic).” They both engaged in a fun banter as the pictures shared by her look like they have been clicked from very close.

Malaika and Arjun make one of the adorable couples in B-Town. Be it their holiday pictures or social media banter, they are goals.