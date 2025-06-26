Malaika Arora sends birthday love to ex-partner Arjun Kapoor

Turning 40 is a milestone, and birthday for Arjun Kapoor brought not just cakes and cheers, but a subtle moment of warmth from someone special from his past: Malaika Arora.

On Thursday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories to wish Arjun Kapoor a happy birthday. It wasn’t dramatic, not overly sentimental. Just a short, sweet post.

Advertisement

She shared a boomerang video of Arjun in a white shirt and black trousers. Her message? A simple, “Happy Birthday.”

Advertisement

It may be a short clip, but for those who’ve followed their journey, the gesture meant something. Malaika and Arjun were together for almost six years before they parted ways in 2023. The breakup became public last October, when Arjun, while promoting ‘Singham Again’, confirmed he was single.

He kept it light, even when fans brought up Malaika’s name during an interaction. “Nahi nahi abhi single hun, relax karo,” he said with a smile.

Their relationship was often in the public eye, from trolling over the age gap to their joint vacations and red-carpet appearances.

But they managed to keep their separation as graceful as their time together. And if Malaika’s story is any indication, mutual respect still exists.

Of course, Arjun’s birthday wasn’t just about cryptic Insta stories. Bollywood came out in full force to celebrate the actor turning the big 4-0. Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever the candid queen, posted a cake-smeared selfie with Arjun and wrote, “Happy Birthday Arjjj have a fabbb year ahead… lots of love always.”

Karan Johar also joined in, calling Arjun the “funniest guy in any room” and “yaaron ka yaar.” In true KJo fashion, the message was heartfelt and poetic: “Dil mei bahut saara pyaar! Happy Birthday Fubu!! Have the best decade.”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar and others from the industry sent in their wishes too, showing that Arjun’s friendships remain rock solid.