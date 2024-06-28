Malaika Arora on co-parenting with Arbaaz Khan: “We found a balance”

Malaika Arora recently opened up about co-parenting her son, Arhaan, with her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, in an interview with Hello Magazine.

Reflecting on their journey, she shared, “For whatever it’s worth, touch wood; we’ve found a great balance now.” She admitted that the beginning stages were challenging, but both she and Arbaaz recognized the importance of keeping their differences separate from their parenting responsibilities. They have now established a harmonious method of co-parenting, ensuring their child is unaffected by their personal issues.

Malaika Arora emphasized her desire for Arhaan to be financially and emotionally self-reliant. She stressed the importance of respect and independence, warning against the pitfalls of privilege. “No, you’ve got to do it on your own,” she stated firmly, highlighting her belief that children should not rely on their parents to handle everything for them.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

In the same interview, Malaika shared her thoughts on love and relationships. She described herself as someone who will always fight for love, embodying the passionate nature of a Scorpio. “I will never give up on the idea of true love, no matter what. I’m a typical Scorpio that way, so I’ll fight for love till the very end — but I’m also very realistic and know where to draw the line,” she explained.

Malaika’s candid reflections offer a glimpse into her personal philosophy and approach to life, showcasing her determination to instill values of independence and respect in her son while maintaining her belief in the power of true love.