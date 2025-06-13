Kajol shares why she has no second thoughts about saying no to ‘3 Idiots’

Kajol, known for her powerful screen presence and versatile roles, recently opened up about the films she turned down that later became massive hits, and one of the most surprising names on that list is ‘3 Idiots’, the much-loved film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

During a candid chat with Pinkvilla while promoting her upcoming mythological horror film ‘Maa’, Kajol reflected on how she’s always been at peace with her decisions.

When asked how she manages to say no to big projects or people in the industry, Kajol responded with her characteristic honesty and calm confidence.

“It’s actually very easy for me,” she said. “I don’t dwell on it. There have been so many films I’ve turned down, and they’ve gone on to become huge successes. ‘3 Idiots’ is one of them. But I truly believe that those films were meant for someone else. Like they say, what’s written for you will always come to you.”

Kajol believes in destiny and feels that even though ‘3 Idiots’ became a landmark film, she has done well in her career without it.

“That story belonged to them. It was their journey,” she said, acknowledging that sometimes the right role finds the right person at the right time.

For context, ‘3 Idiots’, released in December 2009, is one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-written by Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, the film is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that resonated deeply with audiences across generations.

Based loosely on Chetan Bhagat’s novel ‘Five Point Someone’, the film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi as three friends navigating the intense pressures of India’s rigid education system.

Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya played pivotal roles.

‘3 Idiots’ is popular not just for its humour and heartfelt moments but also for the way it challenged the education system. It encouraged young people to pursue passion over societal expectations.

It became a cultural phenomenon and even found international success.