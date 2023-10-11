Mahima Chaudhry Opens Up About Breast Cancer Battle

Last year, actress Mahima Chaudhry candidly shared her battle with breast cancer. This year on October 10, at an event, she emotionally recounted her personal experience with the disease.

During her address, she admitted that she still doesn’t perform self-examinations regularly, though she stressed their importance. She expressed her happiness that the State Bank of India (SBI) initiated an awareness campaign about self-examinations.

She expressed that she felt hopeful and that her tears were of joy. She also conveyed her happiness about SBI initiating the campaign, acknowledging her infrequent self-examinations and emphasizing the importance of self-care for everyone at least once a month.

In 2021, Mahima Chaudhry discovered her breast cancer during her routine annual check-up. In a previously released heartfelt video, the renowned Bollywood actor revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, capturing the attention of many, including actor Anupam Kher. This revelation sparked important discussions about women’s health.

In India, breast cancer remains a significant health concern for women. Tragically, many women lose their lives to this disease, often because it remains undetected until it reaches an advanced stage.

Mahima Chaudhry’s courage in sharing her breast cancer journey highlights the critical importance of regular self-examinations for early detection. Her emotional testimony underscores the urgency of addressing breast cancer and raising awareness about the significance of routine check-ups.

As we reflect on her story, let us also remember that breast cancer continues to pose a substantial threat to women in India and around the world, emphasizing the need for proactive measures to combat this formidable adversary.