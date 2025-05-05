‘Sitaare Zameen Par’: Poster and release of the Aamir Khan film OUT

Since Aamir Khan announced ‘Sitaare Zameen Par,’ fans of Mr Perfectionist have been eagerly waiting for further details. The film is going to be like a sequel to his blockbuster, ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which dealt with the subject of dyslexia. Meanwhile, the upcoming title will tackle the subject of Down Syndrome. On May 5, Aamir Khan Productions dropped the poster and the release date of the awaited film.

Taking to social media, the production banner shared the first poster of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par.’ The poster features Aamir along with ten debutant actors. These are- Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The poster promises an emotional and thought-provoking narrative like ‘Taare Zameen Par.’ The tagline reads, ‘Sabka apna apna normal,’ highlighting the arbitrary concept of ‘normal.’ The film will hit theatres on June 20.

In ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ Aamir played the role of a supportive teacher. He is there for his students and always pushes them to break boundaries. However, his character in the upcoming release is nothing like Ram Shankar Nikumbh. In a recent conversation with his fans in China, the actor talked about his role in the slated film. “This time I play Gulshan—a man who is the complete opposite of Nikumbh. He’s brash, politically incorrect, and insults everyone. He fights with his wife, his mother, and even beats up his senior coach. He’s a basketball coach with deep-rooted internal issues. The story is about how he transforms through his interactions with people on the spectrum, and learns what it means to be truly human.”

Moreover, he also said, “I’m working on Sitaare Zameen Par right now. It’s almost ready. It’s not a direct sequel to Taare Zameen Par, but thematically, it goes ten steps ahead. While Taare Zameen Par made you cry, this one will make you laugh. It’s a comedy, but with the same underlying message—it’s about love, friendship, and the lives of people who are differently abled.”

Apart from Aamir, the film will feature Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary among others. RS Prassana has helmed the title. Additionally, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ is inspired by the Spanish film, ‘Champions.’