Madhuri recreates ‘Ek do teen’, ‘Channe ke khet mein’ hook steps on Meghan Trainor’s track

Madhuri Dixit sparked with her twinkle toes to singer Meghan Trainor’s track ‘Me Too’ on social media.

Being Instagram reels a new trend, the Bollywood dancing diva allows her toes to follow the same.

Starting with a few easy steps, she gives the hook steps of ‘Ek do teen’, ‘Channe ke khet mein’ and ‘Tamma tamma’ — a few tracks featuring the actress.

For the caption, she chose a line from the song: “If I was you.”

Madhuri’s reel currently has over 2.8 million views on social media capturing the eye of actress Mouni Roy, who dropped “heart-eye” emojis.

The Kalank starrer 54-year-old actress is an ardent social media user. She keeps updating her fans and followers with regular posts and pictures.

(With inputs from IANS)