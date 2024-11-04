Madhuri Dixit reveals the secrets to a lasting marriage

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit Nene recently marked 25 years of marriage with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, a respected cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles. Reflecting on their journey together, Madhuri shared insights into what has kept their relationship strong over the years and how she believes a healthy marriage has base on mutual respect, understanding, and daily effort.

Married in a traditional ceremony in Southern California in October 1999, Madhuri and Shriram began their life together balancing their unique professions and cultural backgrounds. The couple has since built a family, welcoming their first son, Arin, in 2003, followed by Ryan in 2005.

Now, looking back on two and a half decades, Madhuri Dixit emphasized that a fulfilling partnership is a continuous work in progress.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, Madhuri noted, “It’s about giving and taking, understanding that you’re two individuals with your own strengths and weaknesses living under one roof. There will be ups and downs, but recognizing each other’s perspectives is key.” According to Madhuri, successful partnerships aren’t just a matter of “easy peasy” moments but are a blend of shared goals and ongoing commitment.

Madhuri added that, in marriage, mutual goals act as a foundation. “You both have dreams, and you’re working towards them together. It’s important to nurture each other’s ambitions while also creating space for each other,” she explained.

For Madhuri, respect and love are essential elements in sustaining this dynamic. “Every day, you have to work on it. It’s not effortless, but it’s a partnership. There needs to be respect, love, and also space for each other,” she emphasized.

Aside from her family life, Madhuri remains an unstoppable force in the film industry, where she’s been a mainstay since her 1984 debut in ‘Abodh’. Over her career, spanning nearly four decades, she has starred in more than 70 films, establishing herself as a beloved actress and dancer. Madhuri’s skill and dedication have got her the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

In her latest film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Madhuri stars alongside actors Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. Her enthusiasm for the role, she said, came from her desire to explore new dimensions within her acting repertoire. “When I heard the script, I had an instinct that this was something I had to be part of,” Madhuri explained. Known for following her intuition when selecting roles, she added, “I’ve always been driven by what excites me, by roles that allow me to show different sides of myself on screen.”

Asked whether self-doubt has ever crept in, Madhuri’s response was refreshing. “No, not really,” she said. “I trust my gut feeling. My motto has always been to do what I love. I don’t feel the need to prove anything. For me, it’s about enjoying every role and embracing each opportunity as it comes.”