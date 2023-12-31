Madhu Chopra credits joint family for Priyanka’s success

Madhu Chopra, the mother of global icon Priyanka Chopra, recently shed light on her parenting philosophy, emphasizing the pivotal role of the joint family system in shaping her children’s lives. In an exclusive revelation featured in the book “Raising Stars” by Rashmi Uchil, Madhu expressed her belief that the nuclear family setup should be discarded, advocating for the robust embrace of the joint family structure.

Contrary to conventional norms, Madhu downplayed her own contributions to Priyanka’s upbringing, stating that she gave ‘so little’ to her daughter, yet witnessed her blossoming into a remarkable individual. According to Madhu, the credit goes to the extended family network that enveloped Priyanka and her brother Siddharth in a nurturing environment, surrounded by maasi (aunts), mami (uncles), mama (maternal uncles), and cousins.

Madhu Chopra passionately argued that family holds paramount importance in her life and that of her children. She passionately articulated her stance on the nuclear family, declaring it unfit for the dynamics of modern living. “In my opinion, the nuclear family set-up should be thrown out of the window,” Madhu proclaimed.

Detailing the enriching experience of her children growing up amidst a vast support system, Madhu emphasized the significance of family gatherings. Even as a working mother, she ensured that her kids were never left to their own devices. Madhu Chopra’s sentiments resonated with the joyous chaos of impromptu family get-togethers, where Priyanka and Siddharth reveled in the company of their cousins.

The familial bond, according to Madhu, extends beyond mere blood relations, transcending to such an extent that distinguishing between cousins and siblings becomes a challenging feat. With a fervent conviction in the enduring strength of family ties, Madhu Chopra foresees her children continuing to support each other long after her own time.

As Priyanka Chopra consistently echoes the importance of family in her public appearances, Madhu’s revelations provide a profound insight into the nurturing environment that played a pivotal role in shaping the global star’s identity. The joint family ethos, as championed by Madhu Chopra, stands as a testament to the enduring power of collective support in fostering the growth and resilience of individuals within the familial embrace.