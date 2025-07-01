‘Maalik’ trailer: Rajkummar Rao ditches comedy for guns, grit, and gangster glory

The trailer for ‘Maalik’ dropped on Tuesday, and it’s nothing short of explosive. Ditching his recent string of comic and light-hearted roles, Rajkummar Rao takes a sharp turn into the world of gang wars, political ambition, and raw survival in this gritty political drama.

Directed by Pulkit, ‘Maalik’ promises blood, power games, and some serious acting firepower.

Set in the intense and politically charged lanes of 1980s Allahabad, the trailer opens with Rajkummar Rao’s character charging through a house entrance with bullets flying, quite literally announcing his arrival.

He’s not here to crack jokes or chase ghosts this time. This is Rao in full gangster mode, playing a man who’ll stop at nothing to climb the ladder of power, fame, and fear.

“Janam se nahin, kismat se banega, majboor baap ka mazboot beta, Maalik,” Rao captioned on Instagram, sharing the trailer with his fans.

In ‘Maalik’, Rajkummar Rao’s character is a driven gangster eyeing political dominance. The role marks a serious departure from his recent appearances in comedy fare like ‘Stree’, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, and ‘Stree 2’.

Here, he’s gritty, brutal, and unrelenting, seamlessly wielding both charisma and a gun.

Joining him is Bengali cinema veteran Prosenjit Chatterjee, who steps into the role of a no-nonsense cop assigned to hunt down the rising gangster.

Also part of the ensemble is Manushi Chhillar, playing a character that, from the trailer, seems caught between the chaos of love and loyalty.

Sharing her experience, Manushi said, “Maalik is really special to me. I got to portray a character I’ve never explored before… It’s gritty, raw, and intense. A real shift from anything I’ve done before.”

Adding to the firepower are Saurabh Shukla and Saurabh Sachdeva, both bringing their signature weight and menace to the story. Shukla plays a local political heavyweight, a seasoned strongman who sees Rao’s rise as a direct threat.

Behind the scenes, ‘Maalik’ is backed by producers Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani under the banners of Tips Films and Northern Lights Films.

Speaking about the film, Rajkummar Rao said, “This is the first time I’m doing such a hard-hitting role. It really pushed me as an actor and let me explore a darker, more intense side. Playing a layered, ruthless gangster was both thrilling and challenging.”

‘Maalik’ is going to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.