Rajkummar Rao undergoes AK-47 training for ‘Maalik’ role, producer reveals

Rajkummar Rao is stepping into fierce new territory with his upcoming film ‘Maalik’, shedding his usual suave and understated screen persona to play a rugged gangster.

The actor, known for his versatility, has left no stone unturned in preparing for this intense role, even undergoing professional gun training to perfect his use of an AK-47.

The transformation wasn’t just cosmetic or emotional. It was physically demanding too. According to producer Jay Shewakramani, Rao went through rigorous weapon training under the guidance of ammunition experts.

“There were moments during rehearsals when the kickback from the gun caused shoulder jerks, but Raj didn’t flinch. He pushed through the discomfort and kept practicing until we nailed the scene,” Shewakramani said, praising the actor’s commitment and resilience.

Rao’s deep dedication also extended to his physical appearance. For over 80 days, he grew out his beard to add a raw, unrefined edge to his character. Director Pulkit, speaking about Rao’s look, revealed that the team wanted to create a character who felt intense, grounded, and powerfully real.

“We wanted Raj to radiate an untamed energy: someone who looks like he has lived a hard life. From day one, Rajkummar committed to that journey. The beard, the body language, everything was carefully crafted. What you’ve seen in the teaser is only a glimpse of what he brings to the screen,” Pulkit shared.

‘Maalik’ also marks a fresh pairing with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who stars opposite Rao in the film. This is the first time the duo will share screen space, and audiences are curious to see their chemistry unfold in this gritty drama.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are veteran Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, ’12th Fail’ breakout Medha Shankr, Huma Qureshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Swanand Kirkire, among others.

Produced under the Tips Films banner by Kumar Taurani, in association with Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films, ‘Maalik’ is gearing up for a big-screen release on July 11, 2025.