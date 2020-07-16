After much anticipation, the makers of Ludo have finally unveiled the first look of the film. Amidst lockdown, while everything has come to a halt, OTT giants have come to the rescue of films that had a limited theatrical run. On Thursday, Netflix has released 17 titles that are soon to arrive on air. This includes comedy, thriller, drama and much more! Ludo is among those 17 films.

Actor Rajkummar Rao took to his official Instagram handle and shared the first look of his upcoming film. In the look, one can see Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh walking down the street holding a baby, and looking cool as hell. The still also shows the two of them being followed by three other men as they walk down a quiet street in the middle of the night.

Alongside the picture, Rao wrote, “Watch four players take fate into their own hands in a high stakes game where nothing is a coincidence and everything is planned (sic).”

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the comedy-drama Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, Pearle Maaney and Asha Negi.

Before uploading the poster he uploaded a video in which he is seen challenging Netflix and asking for the rules of the game.

This made actor Aditya Roy Kapur also post a similar video, asking Netflix “what are you keeping me waiting for” fans are relating to Roy’s video and are extremely excited and impatient for the movie to release. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh also took to Instagram and uploaded a video of herself doing a little trick with a knife, captioned “Ye koi baccho ka khel nahi hai #ComeOnNetflix I’m getting impatient(sic).”

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Nanavati hospital was last seen in the web show Breathe: Into The Shadows.

When asked about Ludo he shared that he loved working on this film and called Anurag a “wonderful, quirky mind”. He admires Anurag’s uncommon approach to making this film. “He is a director I’ve had great admiration for. A latent desire that I’d get the opportunity to work with him and he’s lived up to it. He’s a mad genius. I loved working with him. I just love the way he looks at life and I think that reflects in his films. He has a very unique perspective on everyday things.” he added.