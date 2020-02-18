Taapsee Pannu is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming flick Thappad. Amidst this, the actress, on Tuesday shared another news of her next film. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to announce her upcoming flick Looop Lapeta. The film is the official Hindi adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run, which was released in 1998.

Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen as her boyfriend, originally played by Moritz Bleibtreu in the German film.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, she wrote, “Right, so here’s yet another announcement from my stable. I’m on a roll. Or shall I say in a loop? Stoked to announce Sony Picture India and Ellipsis Entertainment’s crazy thriller-comedy, “LOOOP LAPETA”, an adaptation of the cult classic “Run Lola Run.” Looking forward to the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, Tahir Raj Bhasin and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj, Atul) and Sony! Mark your calendar for 29th Jan, 2021 (sic).”

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin also shared a picture collage of himself and Taapsee. Alongside he wrote, “I’ve watched the cult classic, “Run Lola Run” as a child…. Still pinching myself at the excitement of featuring in its Hindi adaptation…. Stoked to announce our thriller-comedy “LOOOP LAPETA”, which will keep you spinning in loops, quite literally! Can’t wait to board the roller-coaster with my director Aakash Bhatia, my co-star, the beyond incredible Taapsee, and the amazing folks at Ellipsis Entertainment and Sony Pictures India! Mark your calendars for 29th January, 2021 (sic).”

Speaking of Run Lola Run, directed by Tom Tykwer, the film was Germany’s official entry at 1999 Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category. The film, however, didn’t win the award.

Touted as the new-age thriller-comedy, Looop Lapeta will be directed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia. The film is slated to release on January 29, 2021.