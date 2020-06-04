Legendary filmmaker and screenplay writer Basu Chatterjee, who helmed several films including Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Chitchor among others, died at the age of 93 in Mumbai. His cause of death is cited as age-related ailments. The news was confirmed by film guild IFTDA.

Confirming the same on his official Twitter handle, filmmaker and Indian Film & TV Directors’ Association president Ashoke Pandit wrote, “I am extremely grieved to inform you all of the demise of Legendary Filmmaker #BasuChatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz West (Opp Police station )crematorium at 3 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee (Sic).”

Chatterjee was a pioneer of the seventies middle-of-the-road cinema that was a precursor of what is known as content-driven multiplex fare today. Along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he ushered the small-to medium-budget entertainer of the era that highlighted the everyday stories of common people.

Having started his career as an illustrator and cartoonist, Basu was popularly known to find humour even in the smallest of the things. He made his debut with Sara Akash in 1969 and soon earned the tag of ‘balcony class director’.

His heroes travelled to work in buses, romanced women they met at office canteens and local trains, and had everyday concerns. From Rajnigandha, Piya Ka Ghar to Choti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, his characters were delved into reality.

He also directed a few TV shows including Byomkesh Bakshi, and Rajani for Doordarshan.

His last directed film was Gudgudee in 1997, starring Anupam Kher and Pratibha Sinha.

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on January 10, 1927, he is survived by two daughters.