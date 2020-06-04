Prominent filmmaker and screenplay writer Basu Chatterjee, who helmed several films including Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Chitchor among others, died at the age of 93 in Mumbai. His cause of death is cited as age-related ailments.

Condolences kept pouring in for the veteran filmmaker from leaders and actors across the nation on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering his condolences on Twitter, said Basu’s works are “brilliant and sensitive.” He wrote, “Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people’s hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti (sic).”

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people’s hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Chatterjee was a pioneer of the seventies middle-of-the-road cinema that was a precursor of what is known as content-driven multiplex fare today. Along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, he ushered the small-to medium-budget entertainer of the era that highlighted the everyday stories of common people.

His last rites will be performed at the Santacruz Crematorium at 3PM, on Thursday.

Having started his career as an illustrator and cartoonist, Basu was popularly known to find humour even in the smallest of the things. He made his debut with Sara Akash in 1969 and soon earned the tag of ‘balcony class director’.

In this genre of film was also born the realistic, guy-next-door-hero who stood as an alternative to the larger-than-life male protagonist of masala cinema of the era, typified best by Amol Palekar in films like Chhoti Si Baat (1975), Chitchor (1976), Rajnigandha (1974) and BatonBaton Mein (1979).

He also directed a few TV shows including Byomkesh Bakshi, and Rajani for Doordarshan.

His last directed film was Gudgudee in 1997, starring Anupam Kher and Pratibha Sinha.

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan, on January 10, 1927, he is survived by two daughters.