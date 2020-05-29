Amidst the novel Coronavirus scare, everything has come to a halt. From shootings to film releases, everything seems to have come to a standstill. Due to the pandemic, theatres all across the globe have been shut and therefore the makers have confirmed that they are heading towards digital release of the films.

After Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and the Hindi biopic Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmmi Bomb will reportedly be exclusively made available on the OTT platform.

The film, which was earlier scheduled to be released on Eid 2020, has now been shifted due to the nationwide lockdown. And, there is no sight of theatres re-opening any time soon. Considering the situation, speculations are rife that makers of Laxmmi Bomb are planning to release it online but there is no official statement released.

However, on Thursday, a report started making rounds stating that it’s absolutely true that the film will now be premiering on an OTT platform. Although there was a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now. The movie will indeed be released online.

The report further stated that the official announcement hasn’t been made as the team requires a month to prepare the project. A bit of post production work remains and the team is waiting for the lockdown to get over.

Remake of the super-hit Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana, Laxmmi Bomb revolves around Raghava, a cowardly man who get possessed by the ghost of a transgender woman who takes revenge on the ones who destroyed her life.

The Tamil film featured R Sarathkumar, Raghava Lawrence, Lakshmi Rai, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini and Sriman in pivotal roles.