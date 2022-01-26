Lata Mangeshkar was prayed for in Ayodhya

Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalized after testing Covid-19 positive, received a “Mahamrityunjay jaap” and a “hawan” from saints in Ayodhya.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj, who took part in the Hindu ritual conducted for Mangeshkar, expressed his wish for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the 92-year-old singer.

“We have performed a ‘Mahamrityunjay jaap’ for the better health of singer Lata Mangeshkar. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet her,” said Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj.

As a result of her coronavirus test, the singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on January 8, showing mild symptoms.

Using the singer’s official account, the Mangeshkar family once again asked people to refrain from spreading ‘disturbing rumours’ about her health.

“There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumors or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you,” Mangeshkar’s official Twitter account tweeted.

Mangeshkar’s family released a separate statement saying he is being treated by a team of doctors led by Dr. Pratit Samdani.

“It’s not possible to give updates daily as that is a direct intrusion in the privacy of the family. We request each one of you to be sensitive to this issue,” read the statement, shared by close family friend Anusha Srinivasan Iyer.