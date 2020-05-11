Actress Richa Chadha is among those top-notch actresses who have managed to carve a niche in industry for her. With her impeccable acting skills, Richa has delivered some of the outstanding movies and managed to create a buzz for her among the audiences.

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Richa opened up on the pros and cons of being famous. According to the actress, lack of anonymity is a big price to pay if you are famous.

“I am sure there are. I am sure the lack of anonymity is a big price to pay. You can’t just go about your thing without people knowing what you’re doing, what you’re buying, what you’re eating or who you’re dating. So, that’s a little annoying for me because I just wanted to be an actor,” added Richa.

The actress just wants to be recognised within her professional capacity.

“The only place I want to be recognised is the red carpet or an actor, where I am in my professional capacity. Otherwise, I just want to be left alone,” she said.

Richa has been vocal on various issues including gender parity. She has recently, in collaboration with other celebs made to take stock of the issues borne out of vulnerable mental health caused by the lockdown is making rounds on the internet.

“The agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. This is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience,” said Richa.

On the professional front, she will next be seen in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai and Shakeela.