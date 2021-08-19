‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ to premiere on ZEE5

ZEE5, one of India’s largest home-grown OTT platforms, has unmatched lineups of back-to-back releases of top films in multiple languages. Recently, ZEE5 announced its new film ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ which revolves around the time when Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai was written on a currency note and it immediately went viral.

The film is presented by Dr Janatilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Gada and Akshay Gada and directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi. A TV heartthrob, Surbhi Jyoti is making a Bollywood debut in ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ with Punjabi munda Jassie Gill.

The film stars Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Atul Shrivastava and the late actress Surekha Sikri. A couple of interesting tracks will be available on ‘Saregama’ in line with the love-comedy.

It is a love story between Sintoo, a young man in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, and Sonam Gupta, a girl who is out of his league. When Sonam reciprocates Sintoo’s feelings, he is left even more confused. Following is a comedy of errors in which a line written in a letter goes viral, leading to a chain of events. There is no telling if the movie will have a happy ending or not.

ZEE5 India’s Chief Business Officer Manish Kalra says, “There is a story waiting to be told in every nook and corner and we are glad to be picking on these stories and presenting it to a larger audience. ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ is based on a true incident but it picks up from there and completes the narrative. We are sure that people are curious to know why something written on a currency note was trending and we thought it would be interesting to tell a fictionalized story based on this viral incident. This movie is romantic, funny, witty and has a message. It is a complete package, and we are excited for the premiere.”

“The film’s script is very inspiring and interesting. Taking a viral incident that caught the nation’s attention and making a content-driven contemporary story out of it was something that caught our attention. We at Pen Studios focus on strong content, and this film has it,” says Dr Jayantilal Gada, Chairman & MD, Pen Studios in a statement.

‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ will soon stream on ZEE5.