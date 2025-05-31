Detective Sherdil: Diljit Dosanjh leads a hilarious mystery in ZEE5’s upcoming release

Mark your calendars and grab your popcorn! Diljit Dosanjh is all ready to make detective work look cool, hilarious, and high on entertainment with his new film ‘Detective Sherdil’, dropping on ZEE5 on June 20, 2025.

This isn’t your regular mystery thriller. ‘Detective Sherdil’ brings together suspense, comedy, and family-friendly fun in a one-of-a-kind cocktail that’s as unpredictable as it is entertaining. Set against the scenic backdrops of Budapest, the film follows Diljit Dosanjh as a quirky, offbeat detective with a knack for solving strange cases, and getting into even stranger situations along the way.

Advertisement

Directed by debutant Ravi Chhabriya, who has previously worked with big names like Ali Abbas Zafar on blockbusters like ‘Sultan’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, this is Chhabriya’s first time in the director’s chair. And what a wild ride it promises to be.

Advertisement

The film comes with a powerhouse cast including Diana Penty, Boman Irani, Chunky Panday, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas.

At the heart of ‘Detective Sherdil’ is Diljit himself, in top form. From what we’ve seen and heard, he’s bringing his trademark charm and comic timing, but with a fresh twist, this time, as a detective who might not always get things right the first time, but somehow manages to crack the case in the most unexpected ways.

Whether he’s dealing with eccentric suspects or navigating personal dilemmas, you can count on Diljit to make it all memorable.

The story is penned by a solid trio—Ali Abbas Zafar, Sagar Bajaj, and Ravi Chhabriya—promising a script that’s packed with laughs, surprises, and enough suspense to keep you guessing till the end. This also marks Zafar’s second collaboration with Diljit after their successful partnership on ‘Jogi’.

“I knew even while finishing ‘Jogi’ that we had to do another project together,” said Zafar. “’Detective Sherdil’ is full of soul, silliness, and suspense—a family entertainer that we’re proud to bring to ZEE5.”

Producer Himanshu Mehra echoed the excitement, highlighting how rare it is to find someone who can blend humor and intrigue as effortlessly as Diljit. “He’s the full package. And this film is a perfect reason for families to sit together and enjoy a great story.”

Meanwhile, ZEE5’s Kaveri Das gave us a peek into the platform’s vision behind the film. “Whodunits have always been loved, but today’s audiences want more. With ‘Detective Sherdil’, we’ve amped up the mystery while adding a playful, smart layer of humor and style. Expect twists you won’t see coming, characters you’ll love to watch, and a detective unlike any you’ve met before.”

Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar, Rohini Singh, and Manmeet Singh under the banners of AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and Maurya Entertainment, ‘Detective Sherdil’ is ready to be one of ZEE5’s major summer highlights.