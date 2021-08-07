Kunal Kapoor and Shabana Azmi starrer series ‘The Empire’, trailer is out now!

Disney Plus Hotstar has released a trailer for its upcoming original series, The Empire. The film features actor Kunal Kapoor as Muhammad Babur the Mughal emperor; he has to face menacing enemies and gigantic armies in order to protect his dynasty, possibly even his life.

From the looks of it, the series is a visually stunning display of action-packed with an exciting story. The action sequences look great. The Empire features lavish sets and expansive landscapes shot in multiple locations throughout India and Uzbekistan. Based on Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North by Alex Rutherford, the eight-episode series will air this fall.

As stated in the official synopsis, “The king of Ferghana dies in an accident and a young prince is now tasked with taking over the throne. It’s a time of great distress due to imminent danger from an evil warlord. An assassination attempt on the king that further deepens the worries about the vulnerability of Ferghana. The young king must now take responsibility for an entire kingdom.”

It features a strong ensemble cast that includes Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba, and Rahul Dev, among others. With an epic story written by Nikkhil Advani, it’s a directorial debut for Mitakshara Kumar. Through her co-writing, Mitakshara also collaborated on the script. The series will go on air on 27th August on Disney+Hotstar.